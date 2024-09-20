Swiss National Park criticises wolf pack cull plans

The canton of Graubünden had applied to the Federal Office for the Environment to eradicate the entire pack living in the national park because of these two wolf kills. The decision from the federal government is still pending.
Canton Graubünden wants to cull National Park wolf pack
Canton Graubünden blames the wolf pack for killing cattle in the region.
“A decision to remove the Fuorn wolf pack would be contrary to the legal mandate to protect nature in the Swiss National Park,” said its research commission. The Fuorn pack lives mainly in the park. It should not be shot there.
But even if the pack were to be shot outside the park, the researchers warned that the impact on the legally enshrined natural development of nature in Switzerland’s only wilderness reserve would be considerable.
Finally, they question the effectiveness of wolf culls in general. Systematic reviews indicate that the shooting of large carnivores usually has no effect on future livestock kills. “Based on current knowledge, shooting wolves is the least effective measure for reducing livestock kills,” wrote the National Park Commission.
