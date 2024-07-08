Swiss sites no longer suitable to store radioactive waste

Three sites eliminated as deep geological repositories for radioactive waste Keystone-SDA

The Swiss environment ministry no longer considers the three regions of Jura-Südfuss , Südranden and Wellenberg suitable for the deep storage of radioactive waste.

Deutsch de Drei Standorte als Tiefenlager für radioaktive Abfälle gestrichen Original Read more: Drei Standorte als Tiefenlager für radioaktive Abfälle gestrichen

The deletion makes it clear that there will be no further planning for deep geological repositories in these three areas in the cantons of Solothurn and Aargau as well as Schaffhausen and Nidwalden, according to a statement from the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications on Monday.

At the end of 2018, the Federal Council included the three sites as reserve options in the sectoral plan in the results report for stage 2 of the search for sites for deep geological repositories. The in-depth investigations in the current stage 3 have significantly increased the level of knowledge.

This stage comprises deep drilling, the preparation and review of general license applications, the determination of sites and the granting of general licenses.

