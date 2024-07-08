Swiss community isolated following landslide

Valle di Muggio in Ticino isolated due to a landslide Keystone-SDA

The Valle di Muggio in southern Ticino is cut off from the outside world due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall. This was confirmed on Sunday morning by the Mendrisio fire department at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Valle di Muggio im Tessin wegen eines Erdrutsches isoliert Original Read more: Valle di Muggio im Tessin wegen eines Erdrutsches isoliert

According to the report, a landslide above the village of Caneggio blocked the road and cut off the valley.

The area around Mendrisio was the hardest hit by the heavy rainfall in Switzerland on Sunday night. In the past 24 hours, 110 litres of rain per square metre fell here.

For the main town in the Valle di Muggio, the warning level 3 (considerable danger) for rain applies until at least 8 pm on Sunday evening. The federal government is warning of landslides and local flooding.

According to reports from the Italian-speaking Swiss radio and television station RSI, the Mendrisio fire department has been called out to 40 incidents in the Valle di Muggio so far.

