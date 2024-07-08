Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss community isolated following landslide

Valle di Muggio in Ticino isolated due to a landslide
Valle di Muggio in Ticino isolated due to a landslide Keystone-SDA

The Valle di Muggio in southern Ticino is cut off from the outside world due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall. This was confirmed on Sunday morning by the Mendrisio fire department at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

According to the report, a landslide above the village of Caneggio blocked the road and cut off the valley.

The area around Mendrisio was the hardest hit by the heavy rainfall in Switzerland on Sunday night. In the past 24 hours, 110 litres of rain per square metre fell here.

For the main town in the Valle di Muggio, the warning level 3 (considerable danger) for rain applies until at least 8 pm on Sunday evening. The federal government is warning of landslides and local flooding.

According to reports from the Italian-speaking Swiss radio and television station RSI, the Mendrisio fire department has been called out to 40 incidents in the Valle di Muggio so far.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR