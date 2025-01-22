Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Young skier dies in avalanche in Swiss Alps

Ski tourer dies in Sion hospital after avalanche accident
Ski tourer dies in Sion hospital after avalanche accident Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Young skier dies in avalanche in Swiss Alps
Listening: Young skier dies in avalanche in Swiss Alps

A 27-year-old ski tourer has died in the hospital in Sion, in southwestern Switzerland, after being caught in an avalanche on Saturday. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The Valais cantonal police reported that the young man was carried several hundred metres by an avalanche on Saturday while descending from the Grand Tavé summit through a rocky ravine, where he was buried under the snow.

The victim’s companion quickly raised the alarm and started searching with an avalanche transceiver. They managed to find him before the rescue services arrived.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Sion with severe injuries. The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

