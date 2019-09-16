Supporters of the initiative warn unrestricted immigration will have "disastrous consequences". (© Keystone/Walter Bieri)

Parliament is holding a major debate about plans by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party to limit immigration and cancel a deal on the free movement of people with citizens from the European Union.

The House of Representatives is set to come out against a people’s initiative handed in by right-wing groups in August 2018 demanding a nationwide vote on the issue.

More than 80 parliamentarians are scheduled to address the house in the debate.

The People’s Party warns the population of Switzerland could soon reach ten million, from the current total of 8.5 million, if nothing is done to curb the influx of immigrants.

However, no other major political party is likely to support the proposal. The government has also dismissed the plans. They argue approval of immigration restrictions would further undermine strained ties with the 28-nation bloc, notably a series of bilateral agreements.

Observers say the debate is a platform for right-wing groups with anti-EU and anti-foreigner agendas to draw public attention ahead of the October parliamentary elections.

Latest polls found that the People’s Party is losing ground but is still clearly ahead of any other party.

The Senate, the other parliamentary chamber, is still to discuss the initiative before the government sets a date for the nationwide ballot.

In 2014, Swiss voters narrowly approved a right-wing proposal to re-introduce immigration quotas for EU citizens, but parliament refused to implement the provisions. Instead it agreed a watered-down legal amendment giving preference to Swiss citizens over foreign employees.



