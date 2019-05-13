A colourful pavilion on the shores of Lake Zurich, designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, has re-opened to the public. It was the architect’s only project constructed in German-speaking Switzerland.

The exhibition pavilion is designed entirely according to the Modulor systemexternal link, an anthropometric scale of proportions devised by Le Corbusier based on the human body and the golden ratio. It realises his vision of the synthesis of architecture, life, and art in real life.

(Christian Beutler/Keystone)





The pavilion was originally completed in summer 1967. Heidi Weber, an interior designer and friend of the architect, initiated the project despite skepticism and resistance from the city of Zurich, with her own money and no public support.



“No thinking person who visits this building will doubt that it's Le Corbusier's spirit speaking from this house,” Weber said at the pavilion’s opening ceremony.





(Keystone)

The Le Corbusier pavilion re-opened on May 11 after a careful renovation and some conflict between the former owner and the city over the branding of the new institution.

The pavillonexternal link is open from May to November. Under the aegis of the Museum für Gestaltung Zurich, temporary exhibitions, events, and workshops look at various areas of the broad oeuvre and great charisma of Le Corbusier.

