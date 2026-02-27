Asia, Europe Stocks Widen Lead Over US Benchmarks: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia and Europe were poised to outperform US benchmarks in February, as the so-called AI scare trade that rattled Wall Street prompted investors to rotate into markets seen as more insulated from disruption risks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index has gained about 7.1% this month, making it the best February performance since the inception of the index in 1998. Europe’s benchmark index has advanced 3.6%, primed for an eighth straight month of gains — the longest winning run in almost 13 years. In comparison, Wall Street gauges have fallen this month and equity-index futures indicated more losses for Friday.

South Korea — a bellwether for investments in the artificial intelligence hardware — has been a standout performer in Asia, with the Kospi Index gaining about 20% this month. It’s also the world’s best-performing gauge this year after a 49% surge year-to-date.

Asian equities have outpaced US benchmarks as investors flocked to companies underpinning the expansion of AI infrastructure, viewing the region’s firms as the “picks and shovels” of the supply chain. By contrast, the disruptive potential of the new technology has roiled stocks across sectors for weeks in the US, in what’s become known as the “AI scare trade.”

“We are also seeing a constructive shift in positioning: global investors have incrementally increased allocations to Asia,” said Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management SA. “Domestic investors in several markets have rotated toward local equities, seeking relative stability amid heightened volatility in US assets.”

Global asset managers who collectively oversee more than $20 trillion of assets have grown more bullish across emerging-market equities, currencies, domestic bonds and credit, potentially offering fresh momentum to the sector’s record-busting rally.

Citigroup Inc., which reviewed the published outlooks of some of the world’s biggest asset managers, found that funds had added to long positions in markets across Asia, Latin America, as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The findings came as MSCI’s main emerging equity index also traded close to record highs.

“Asian stocks have very much stolen the spotlight in 2026, particularly in contrast to the marginal gains by US benchmarks,” said Tim Waterer, a market analyst at KCM Trade. “We are seeing global capital continue to rotate toward the region’s tech stocks.”

In other corners of the market, Treasuries edged up with the yield on the 10-year falling one basis point to 3.99%, the lowest level since late November.

The US is becoming ever more dependent on its closest allies to fund its swollen debt burden, exposing a vulnerability in the $30 trillion Treasuries market.

Countries that are aligned with Washington bought $463.9 billion of Treasuries in 2025, the biggest annual net purchase since at least 2016, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of US Treasury data. By contrast, the figures showed that countries least united with the US offloaded $125.24 billion of American debt last year, the most in six years.

In commodities, oil steadied after the US and Iran agreed to more nuclear talks next week following a round of discussions on Thursday, as a huge deployment of American forces in the Middle East kept the market on edge. Also, gold was poised to close out its longest run of monthly gains since 1973, with February’s 6%-plus climb set to be the seventh in a row.

Among other movers in Asia, attention was on the technology shares, with the region’s IT index edging 0.2% lower. That came after a drop in Wall Street benchmarks, as sentiment was weighed down by a muted reaction to Nvidia Corp.’s earnings.

The sober response to Nvidia, which included beats on revenue, net income and guidance, was partly because investors now expect such outperformance, according to Hardika Singh at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

“But where it did miss was easing investors’ concerns about its narrowing moat in the evolving world of compute and explaining its gameplan for how it’ll fare in a world of AI disruption that could upend all kinds of businesses from cybersecurity to food delivery to banks,” she said.

Corporate Highlights:

Netflix Inc. dropped out of the fight to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., clearing the way for rival bidder Paramount Skydance Corp. to clinch its $111 billion deal for the historic Hollywood studio. Jack Dorsey’s Block is cutting 4,000 employees, reducing its workforce by nearly half, in a move the financial technology firm is describing as a bet on artificial intelligence changing the future of labor productivity. Dell Technologies Inc. shares jumped in extended trading after the company gave an outlook for sales of its artificial intelligence servers that exceeded estimates Coupang Inc. reported a surprise loss in the fourth quarter, underscoring the strain facing the company following a massive data breach in South Korea, its main market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 2:46 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1807 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.81 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.8518 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $67,838.63 Ether rose 0.7% to $2,045.76 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.00% Japan’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.120% Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.65% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $65.50 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $5,192.93 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.