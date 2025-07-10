Asian Stocks to Climb After Rally on Wall Street: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were primed to advance Friday after bullish corporate reports propelled US stocks to new highs ahead of the earnings season.

Equity-index futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all gained, taking cues from a 0.3% rise for the S&P 500 Thursday. The US benchmark is up 6.8% this year having erased losses spurred by President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement three months ago.

The advance is a sign investors are shifting their focus from concerns about lower growth and higher inflation from tariffs to instead prepare for corporate earnings season, which starts in a few days.

The sentiment was supported by an upbeat forecast from Delta Air Lines Inc. while Tesla Inc. plans to expand its Robotaxi service to California and Arizona. Nvidia Corp. rose to close above $4 trillion in market value for the first time. The chipmaker’s chief Jensen Huang was said to meet with Trump before a planned trip to China.

“The remarkable resilience of the US consumer – and in turn US companies – was the hero of the first half,” said Kristy Akullian, head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas. “Going into Q2 earnings season, stocks could get an added boost from low expectations.”

Treasuries ended Thursday flat or lower across the curve, although steeper declines earlier in the session were pared after an auction of 30-year bonds drew solid demand. The result of the sale underscored robust appetite for longer-term debt, which this year has faced concerns about the US deficit and the impacts of tariffs.

The dollar wavered, gold climbed, oil fell and Bitcoin extended its record run. The decline for crude prices came as media reports indicated OPEC+ may halt output hikes.

Markets Live Strategist Mary Nicola says:

Investors look to be growing numb to tariff noises. It’s not just US equities shrugging off trade threats — global markets are showing surprising resilience, suggesting it will take more than headlines to derail momentum. Until cracks emerge in fundamentals, whether that’s earnings or economic data, risk assets will extend rallies.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong authorities intervened for the fourth time in two weeks to prevent the city’s currency from weakening beyond its official trading band.

READ: Hong Kong’s Push to Defend Currency Band Is Just Getting Started

A drop in jobless claims in a period that included the Independence Day holiday was taken in stride. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she still views two interest rate cuts as likely this year and played down the potential inflationary impact of tariffs. Fed Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said it’s too early to know whether tariffs will have a persistent impact on prices.

Policymakers have held borrowing costs steady this year, but a divide has emerged over how many rate cuts officials expect in 2025. Fed officials will meet next July 29-30. Based on pricing in futures contracts, traders currently expect the central bank to slash rates twice this year.

“More tariff clarity should emerge as trade talks continue,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Declines in policy uncertainty have historically been positive for stocks, and we think US trade policy will move toward greater stability in the second half of the year.”

In Asian corporate news, Nissan Motor Co. raised $4.5 billion from a junk-bond sale in US dollar and euros. The embattled automaker is offering a record-high coupon on at least one part of the deal to drum up demand.

Elsewhere, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is considering cutting the weight of bond issuers in its emerging-market index — including China and India — as it seeks to reflect a broader range of developing-nation debt.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were little changed

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1705

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.18 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1773 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $115,992.22

Ether rose 5.2% to $2,968.07

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $66.90 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

