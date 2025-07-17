Asian Stocks to Rise as US Data Boosts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to climb Friday as a global equity rally gained fresh vigor on strong US data that eased concerns about the economy.

Equity-index futures for Japan and Australia pointed to gains for stocks after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 set closing highs Thursday. Tech stocks rose as a bullish outlook from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. bolstered confidence in artificial-intelligence spending. In late hours, Netflix Inc. reported strong earnings and raised its forecast.

The yen strengthened Friday after declining in the prior session. Japan’s key price measure cooled a tad more than expected while remaining well above the Bank of Japan’s target.

A gauge of the dollar edged lower Friday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers should cut interest rates this month to support a labor market that is showing signs of weakness. Treasury two-year yields rose while those on 30-year bonds were little changed. Money markets continued to price fewer than two rate cuts this year.

The cross-asset moves were a sign of bullish risk appetite a day after speculation President Donald Trump would fire Jerome Powell sent volatility spiking. The gains in equities reflected strong economic data and confidence US companies will deliver robust second-quarter earnings, calming the uncertainty caused by Trump’s tariff war.

“As long as the economy continues to expand and unemployment remains low, then people will continue to spend and the flywheel can keep generating higher profits, which is the engine for higher stock prices,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

A June advance in US retail sales tempered concerns about weaker consumer spending. Applications for US unemployment benefits declined for a fifth straight week to the lowest since mid-April, showing a resilient job market.

Elsewhere, a White House shift on US chip bans that impacts Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has spurred talk of a grand tech bargain between Washington and Beijing. Separately, the US Commerce Department imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on Chinese imports of graphite, a key battery component.

Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said it’s reasonable for policymakers to plan on two rate cuts this year, emphasizing that the central bank should not wait too long before moving. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said officials should keep holding rates steady “for some time,” citing accelerating inflation as tariffs start to boost prices.

Meanwhile, Powell remains under pressure with Representative Anna Paulina Luna saying she is “criminally referring” the Fed chair to the Justice Department to investigate “perjury.” Such referrals by lawmakers are not legally binding.

Powell countered criticisms leveled at the central bank by a top White House official over a $2.5 billion renovation project in a letter saying “we take seriously the responsibility to be good stewards of public resources.”

Meanwhile, Disco Corp.’s American Depositary Receipts fell 6.3%, the most since April 16, after the Japanese chip gear maker announced weaker-than-expected 2Q shipment guidance.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:29 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.9%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1617

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 148.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1854 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $119,586.08

Ether rose 2.7% to $3,515.53

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.