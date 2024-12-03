Swiss Partners Group acquires real estate platform Empira Group

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Partners Group, a Swiss company that specialises in private market investments, is acquiring Empira Group, a large Swiss real estate platform.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Empira has a portfolio of residential real estate in Europe and the United States with a gross value of €14 billion.

The transaction is a further step in Partners Group’s acquisition strategy, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. This aims to increase vertical depth in key sectors. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025 and is not expected to have a material impact on the financial result for the coming year.

Zug-based company

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Zug, Empira employs over 250 people at 13 locations worldwide, according to the press release. It is one of the most respected vertically integrated real estate investment managers with a focus on the residential sector.

Its investment strategies include European residential real estate, US residential real estate, transition-to-green, i.e. value creation through sustainability initiatives, and real estate loans.

Within the real estate lending segment, Empira offers a range of financing solutions, including senior and subordinated loans, whole loan and mezzanine financing, preferred equity and joint venture opportunities.

