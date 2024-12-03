Swiss Partners Group acquires real estate platform Empira Group

Empira has a portfolio of residential real estate in Europe and the United States with a gross value of €14 billion.
The transaction is a further step in Partners Group’s acquisition strategy, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. This aims to increase vertical depth in key sectors. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025 and is not expected to have a material impact on the financial result for the coming year.
Zug-based company
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Zug, Empira employs over 250 people at 13 locations worldwide, according to the press release. It is one of the most respected vertically integrated real estate investment managers with a focus on the residential sector.
Its investment strategies include European residential real estate, US residential real estate, transition-to-green, i.e. value creation through sustainability initiatives, and real estate loans.
Within the real estate lending segment, Empira offers a range of financing solutions, including senior and subordinated loans, whole loan and mezzanine financing, preferred equity and joint venture opportunities.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland’s electricity needs
This content was published on
Solar power covers eleven percent of the electricity demand in Switzerland. The industry's turnover for the current year is around CHF 3.7 billion, as shown by the first ever publication of the Swiss Solar Monitor.
This content was published on
The recovery in Swiss industry is a long time coming. The managers responsible for purchasing have lowered their assessments again. By contrast, the services PMI remained in growth territory in November.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.