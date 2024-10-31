Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Swiss central bank posts CHF62.5bn profit

SNB generates profit of CHF 62.5 billion in the first three quarters
SNB generates profit of CHF 62.5 billion in the first three quarters Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss central bank posts CHF62.5bn profit
Listening: Swiss central bank posts CHF62.5bn profit

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has generated a CHF62.5 billion profit in the first nine months of this year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Following a profit of CHF56.8 billion in the first half of the year, this resulted in a plus of CHF5.7 billion francs in the third quarter.

While the SNB achieved a plus of CHF52.4 billion on its foreign currency positions in the first three quarters, there was a valuation gain of CHF16.6 billion on its gold holdings, which remained unchanged in terms of volume. In contrast, the Swiss franc positions recorded a loss of CHF6.2 billion.

+ Read more: should the SNB give more cash back to the state?

Distributions not impossible

According to the latest profit figures, a distribution to the Confederation and cantons cannot be ruled out. According to UBS economists, the SNB would have to generate a profit of at least CHF65 billion for a minimum distribution in 2024 as a whole – i.e. slightly more than the current result after nine months.

More

However, a lot can still happen in the fourth quarter. As usual, the SNB also emphasises that its result is largely dependent on the performance of the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Strong fluctuations are therefore the rule and conclusions from the interim result to the annual result for 2024 are only possible to a limited extent.

Last year, for example, the SNB also posted a high profit in the first quarter (CHF26.9 billion), but then had to report a loss of CHF3.2 billion at the end of the year.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
298 Likes
183 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Property prices continue to rise

More

Swiss property prices continue to rise

This content was published on Prices of owner-occupied homes rose in the third quarter of 2024 by 0.5%, with inflation affecting both apartments and single-family houses, says the Federal Statistical Office.

Read more: Swiss property prices continue to rise

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR