Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Swiss hoard gold worth almost CHF15 billion

Swiss hoard gold worth almost 15 billion francs
Swiss hoard gold worth almost CHF15 billion. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss hoard gold worth almost CHF15 billion
Listening: Swiss hoard gold worth almost CHF15 billion

An estimated 200 tonnes of gold, worth almost CHF15 billion ($17.3 billion), is privately owned in Switzerland. The owners store a fifth of this at home.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is the conclusion of the “Precious Metals Study 2024” conducted by the University of St Gallen (HSG) on behalf of the precious metals dealer Philoro.

Based on a survey of 3,000 participants, the HSG estimates that around 22% of the population owns an average of around 101 grams of gold per capita, worth CHF7,521.

However, gold in the form of jewellery was not taken into account.

+ Fully traceable gold – technically feasible or pure fantasy?

The popularity of the precious metal has been declining for years, despite the rise in the price of gold.

According to Sven Reinecke, head of the HSG study, only 28% of those surveyed currently prefer precious metals as an investment. Real estate (47.6%) and the classic savings account (34.2%) were much more popular.

Nevertheless, 65% of respondents consider gold and other precious metals to be a “sensible” investment. The main reasons given for this were the stability and long-term nature of the investment.

A large proportion of gold owners also continue to trust banks when it comes to storing their precious metal. For example, 39% of investors rely on bank safes, while around 18% use a safe at home.

‘Emergency sales’

When privately owned gold is sold, this is usually done out of necessity. For example, 43% of those surveyed who have already sold precious metal cited an “emergency sale” as the reason.

+ Explainer: Why Switzerland remains a ‘big buyer’ of Russian gold  

However, more and more gold owners are now selling at least part of their holdings in order to realise a profit. According to Reinecke, their share has increased compared to previous studies.

“The sharp rise in the price of gold and the media coverage of it have probably contributed to the fact that the yield on the yellow precious metal has come more into focus recently,” said Christian Brenner, managing director of Philoro Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
84 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Picture of a motorway in Algeria

More

Swiss tourist killed while visiting Algeria

This content was published on A Swiss woman was reportedly killed by a man with a knife. After the attack, she was taken to the hospital, but the doctors couldn’t save her.

Read more: Swiss tourist killed while visiting Algeria
Picture of some tourist near a mountain lake with mountains in the background

More

Swiss canton makes Lonely Planet’s ‘Top 10 Regions’ list

This content was published on Switzerland’s canton Valais has made it into the “Top 10 Regions” list of the Lonely Planet travel guide, praised for its efforts to “electrify in the truest sense of the word even in 2025.”

Read more: Swiss canton makes Lonely Planet’s ‘Top 10 Regions’ list

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR