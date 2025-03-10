Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UBS fined in France for harassing whistleblowers

UBS bank logo
This is the first time in France that a whistleblower has obtained a conviction against his former employer, according to one of the lawyers involved in the case. Keystone / Ennio Leanza
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss bank UBS was fined €75,000 (CHF71,410), the maximum penalty, in Paris on Monday for moral harassment by its French subsidiary of two whistleblowers, who had denounced the tax evasion system organised by the bank.

3 minutes
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

UBS Europe, which absorbed the French branch, was also ordered to pay €50,000 in damages to Nicolas Forissier, the former head of internal auditing.

However, the bank was acquitted of witness tampering and obstructing the health, safety and working conditions committee.

According to Forissier’s lawyer, William Bourdon, this is the first time in France that a whistleblower has obtained a conviction against his former employer.

Although the amount of the fine “seems a little derisory […] we are happy and proud of this decision”, said Bourdon. “It is also a powerful message to the whistleblowers of tomorrow, who must see this decision as a deterrent”.

More

At the hearing, the public prosecutor had requested a maximum fine of €225,000 for the three offences.

The branch’s defence pleaded for acquittal, calling for the debate to be “dispassionate”.

In the main case, UBS France was definitively acquitted in 2021 for complicity in laundering tax fraud, but fined €1.875 million for complicity in illegal canvassing.

However, the case against the parent company, UBS AG, continues.

In 2019, it was fined a record €3.7 billion, plus €800 million in damages, for setting up a “system” to “facilitate” tax evasion by wealthy French taxpayers between 2004 and 2012.

On appeal in 2021, following a change in case law, the penalty was reduced to a total of €1.8 billion.

+ UBS secures partial victory in French tax evasion appeal

And in 2023, the Court of Cassation definitively confirmed the bank’s guilt, but cancelled the penalties and damages, ordering a new trial to re-examine them.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

