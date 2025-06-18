Art Basel 2025 registers numerous million-dollar sales on first day

Numerous sales in the millions on the first day of Art Basel 2025 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Galleries at the prestigious Art Basel fair in Switzerland have registered numerous million-dollar sales on the first preview day on June 17.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zahlreiche Millionen-Verkäufe am ersten Tag der Art Basel 2025 Original Read more: Zahlreiche Millionen-Verkäufe am ersten Tag der Art Basel 2025

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This year’s list of sales on the first day was topped by a painting by British artist David Hockney, which sold for between $13-17 million (CHF10.6 million-14 million).

The work entitled Mid November Tunnel from 2006, offered by Annely Juda Fine Art in London, went to a private collection, according to the Art Basel Sales Report, which lists galleries’ transactions.

One of the most successful galleries was once again the Zurich gallery Hauser & Wirth. It announced seven million-dollar sales, including two paintings by Mark Bradfort for $3.5 million each, two paintings by George Condo for $2.45 million each, and a sculpture by Louise Bourgeois for $1 million.

More

More Art Basel keeps its lead as art fairs go corporate and scramble for markets This content was published on As the leading art fairs incorporate into big holdings and expand on a planetary scale, are smaller fairs being squeezed out of existence? Read more: Art Basel keeps its lead as art fairs go corporate and scramble for markets

Georg Baselitz is currently one of the most sought-after artists. The Salzburg gallery Thaddaeus Ropac sold works by the German artist for $1.8 million and $1.2 million, respectively. White Cube from London received €2.2 million for a Baselitz painting.

Meanwhile, a work by his compatriot, Gerhard Richter, went for $6.8 million at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York. The same gallery sold a sculpture by the American artist Ruth Asawa, who died in 2013, for $9.5 million.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch