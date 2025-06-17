Landslide in Blatten causes CHF320 million in damage
The landslide in the Swiss village of Blatten and the resulting floods caused damage totalling CHF320 million ($395 million). Around CHF260 million was due to damage to buildings and household contents, according to estimates by Swiss private insurers.
Private insurers will pay out a further CHF60 million for insured losses from business interruption and to motor vehicles. These benefits from supplementary insurance policies are not subject to the legally defined natural hazard insurance and are therefore not compensated via the natural hazard pool, the statement continued.
