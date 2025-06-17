The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Landslide in Blatten causes CHF320 million in damage. Keystone-SDA
The landslide in the Swiss village of Blatten and the resulting floods caused damage totalling CHF320 million ($395 million). Around CHF260 million was due to damage to buildings and household contents, according to estimates by Swiss private insurers.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In most cases, total losses were caused either directly by the rockfall or by the subsequent flooding, the Swiss Insurance Association (SIA) announced on Tuesday.

+ Landslide-hit Swiss village to be rebuilt within five years

Private insurers will pay out a further CHF60 million for insured losses from business interruption and to motor vehicles. These benefits from supplementary insurance policies are not subject to the legally defined natural hazard insurance and are therefore not compensated via the natural hazard pool, the statement continued.

