Five Swiss diplomats leave Tehran as Israel-Iran war enters sixth day

A photo made available by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) shows rescuers at the site of an airstrike on a residential area in Tehran, Iran, 17 June 2025. EPA IRCS

Five Swiss diplomats left the Iranian capital with their families by land by their own means on Tuesday, a Swiss foreign ministry spokesperson has confirmed.

Keystone-SDA

Seven diplomats remain in Tehran, mainly to fulfil the mandate to protect American interests in Iran.

The Swiss channel is active for both parties (the United States and Iran) and in both directions. “And I can tell you that it is being used by both sides,” Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the foreign ministry, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

“Swiss Ambassador Nadine Olivieri is still in Teheran; she leads Swiss diplomacy in Iran,” he told Swiss public television, RTS, on Tuesday. “Swiss staff who are not active on the diplomatic front have left Iran”.

“Five transferable staff with their families left Iran on Tuesday,” said Bideau, adding that the representation in Tehran has seven transferable staff and 23 local staff.

In addition, “two accompanying persons (children or spouses, editor’s note) left Israel on Tuesday by land”, the spokesperson continued, pointing out that the Swiss diplomatic representation in Tel Aviv has seven transferable staff and 18 local staff.

Because of the conflict between Israel and Iran, many Swiss nationals are waiting to leave the war-torn region. The Swiss foreign ministry has received 130 applications from people wishing to leave either Israel or Iran.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

