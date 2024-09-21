UBS to put 19 branches up for sale across Switzerland

Properties and individual floors will be available for sale in various locations, including Locarno, Glarus, Einsiedeln, and Martigny. Keystone/Steffen Schmidt

As part of consolidating its branch network, UBS is putting 19 former branch properties up for sale across Switzerland.

RTS

These branches will no longer be needed once the integration of Credit Suisse is complete.

UBS’s Real Estate Advisory team has been given the responsibility of managing the sales, a bank spokesperson confirmed on Friday, verifying reports from the financial blog Inside Paradeplatz. “As we’ve already mentioned, we’ll be closing duplicate branches and keeping the best ones,” the spokesperson said.

According to excerpts from the sales brochure published by the German-speaking blog, properties and individual floors will be sold in various locations such as Locarno, Glarus, Einsiedeln, and Martigny. They can be purchased individually or as a “package” (a partial or full portfolio).

As part of Credit Suisse’s integration, UBS plans to close a total of 85 branches in areas with overlaps. By 2026, the branch network is expected to have around 190 branches across Switzerland, roughly the same number UBS operated before acquiring Credit Suisse.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

