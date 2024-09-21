UBS to put 19 branches up for sale across Switzerland

UBS’s Real Estate Advisory team has been given the responsibility of managing the sales, a bank spokesperson confirmed on Friday, verifying reports from the financial blog Inside Paradeplatz. “As we’ve already mentioned, we’ll be closing duplicate branches and keeping the best ones,” the spokesperson said.
According to excerpts from the sales brochure published by the German-speaking blog, properties and individual floors will be sold in various locations such as Locarno, Glarus, Einsiedeln, and Martigny. They can be purchased individually or as a “package” (a partial or full portfolio).
