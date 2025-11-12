No helmet on Italian ski slopes? You could face a fine

Helmets are now compulsory on ski slopes in Italy. KEYSTONE/DPA/Angelika Warmuth

Helmets are now compulsory in Italy – and those who hit the slopes without one could face a fine.

For most winter sports enthusiasts, helmets have long been as essential as gloves. Until now, wearing one was a personal choice, but it will be mandatory in all Italian ski resorts from November 1.

The change stems from a new sports law. Nobody is exempt: whether skier, snowboarder or sledger – all must wear a helmet. Those who fail to comply risk a fine of up to €150 (CHF140). Repeat offenders could even be banned from the slopes, says Diego Clara of Dolomiti Superski, an association of 12 ski resorts in Italy.

Clara believes enforcement will rarely be necessary, as helmets have become the norm. “I ski a lot during the winter season,” he says. “Out of around 50 people on the piste, maybe two don’t wear a helmet. Around 95% to 97% already do.”

Enforcement challenges

To raise awareness, ski resorts are already promoting the new rule on their websites, says Clara. However, ski lift operators will not be enforcing the law themselves. “If someone comes to the lift without a helmet, we have no power to stop them,” he explains. “That will likely be handled by law enforcement officers on the slopes – security or rescue staff – who will check and hold people accountable if necessary.”

No similar rule in Switzerland

In Switzerland, there are currently no plans to make helmets compulsory. “We at the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention are not calling for such a requirement. We know that around 95% of people in Switzerland already wear a helmet – in other words, almost everyone who skis,” says Christoph Leibundgut of the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention.

Helmets will be compulsory on the ski slopes in Italy from November 1. But if you turn up at the lift without a helmet, the first thing that happens is: nothing. Keystone / Matthias Bein/

Most skiers and snowboarders are aware of the clear safety benefits. “You mustn’t forget: a helmet can prevent about a third of head injuries,” notes Leibundgut.

Making helmet use mandatory would also mean monitoring compliance, which would require considerable effort, he adds. “In reality, almost everyone wears one anyway. Those who don’t wear a helmet stand out – and perhaps they’ll wear one next time.”

