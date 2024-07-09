Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
BofA Taps UBS’s Top Insurance Investment Banker George Matsuzaka

(Bloomberg) — Bank of America Corp. has hired UBS Group AG’s global head of insurance investment banking George Matsuzaka, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Matsuzaka is set to join the Charlotte-based lender in October as co-head of global insurance investment banking, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the appointment isn’t yet public.

Representatives for Bank of America and UBS declined to comment.

Matsuzaka joined UBS last year through the Swiss lender’s merger with Credit Suisse, where he spent around 12 years, Finra records show. During his tenure, UBS advised Aon Plc on its roughly $13.4 billion acquisition of NFP.

