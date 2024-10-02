Bonds Slip as Promise of Second Big Fed Cut Curbed: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries slid and the US dollar climbed after stronger-than-expected jobs numbers dampened Wall Street’s confidence that the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate cut would be a big one.

Ten-year yields rose to 3.79% after hitting a low of 3.69% in the prior session amid a flare-up of tensions in the Middle East. The dollar reached nearly a two-week high after the labor readout as traders pondered the scope of the Fed’s next move.

Data Wednesday showed US companies added more jobs than expected last month, at odds with other indicators that show a cooling labor market. Investors are awaiting Friday’s nonfarm payrolls numbers for a gut check on the health of the US economy.

“Today’s ADP employment number surprised to the upside, suggesting the labor market is bending but not breaking,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Friday’s monthly jobs report will have the final word on the current jobs picture, and more than likely, on near-term market sentiment.”

Listen and follow The Big Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

That left stocks struggling to buck the last of Tuesday’s risk-off mood as updates from the Mideast slowed. The S&P 500 was little changed while the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% as traders parsed the data.

The report won’t take a half point cut off the table, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Meghan Swiber.

“Even if the labor market surprises to the strong side, pricing will still maintain optionality,” they wrote.

To Marc Rowan, the chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., the Fed’s aggressive policy easing threatens to overstimulate the economy.

“It is not clear we need more rate cuts,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, pointing to ready financing and rising real estate prices.

Richmond Fed President Barkin said it was too early for the central bank to declare victory over rising prices. “While we have made real progress — there remains significant uncertainty on both inflation and employment,” he said.

Traders are hoping tensions in the Middle East will fade into the background — much as they did in April — even after Israel vowed to retaliate against a missile barrage from Iran. President Joe Biden urged Israel to hold off from attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Oil gains were trimmed by an unexpected rise in US inventories that counterbalanced the unrest. WTI crude traded just under $71 a barrel.

“Clearly there is a lot of uncertainty,” Anna Rosenberg, head of geopolitics at Amundi Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television. “The market is still very much operating in the base-case expectation that it remains more or less contained and doesn’t spiral out in an all-out war. And I think right now, that is the right thing to do.”

For stock bulls keeping crude costs in check will be key.

“As long as oil prices remain below $100 per barrel and corporate profits remain strong, that is supportive of higher stock prices,” according to Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment strategist at Sanctuary Wealth.

She expects the S&P 500 to reach 6,000 before the end of the year, “as interest rates continue to move lower and the consumer remains strong and is still spending.”

In company news, shares of Humana Inc. plunged after a drop in the health insurer’s Medicare quality ratings while Nike Inc.’s stock slid after the athletic wear mlcompany withdrew its full-year sales guidance. Tesla Inc. fell 3.4% after its quarterly vehicle sales disappointed.

A drop in the Japanese yen deepened in the US session as the dollar strengthened. Comments from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who said conditions weren’t right for the Bank of Japan to move again following two interest rate hikes earlier this year, sparked the move.

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped the most in almost two years after Beijing followed other major cities in relaxing home purchase rules. The massive stimulus efforts announced by China’s leaders last week turbocharged local assets and helped lift markets overseas.

Key events this week:

Fed speakers include Richmond’s Thomas Barkin, Cleveland’s Beth Hammack, St. Louis’s Alberto Musalem and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 3:42 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1046

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3270

The Japanese yen fell 2% to 146.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $60,142.15

Ether fell 2.9% to $2,380.39

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.79%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.09%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.03%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $70.85 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,658.14 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck, Winnie Hsu, Margaryta Kirakosian and Allison McNeely.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.