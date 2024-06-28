British man participating in Greek yacht regatta found dead on island

1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) – A British man who had been taking part in a yachting regatta off the Greek island of Spetses was found dead on Friday, authorities said.

Coastguard authorities said the 44-year-old man was found in a bay area of the island with what appeared to be injuries on the left side of his head. He was taken to a local hospital which confirmed his death, the coastguard said.

Greek media and authorities said the man was part of a team participating in an annual classic yacht regatta running from June 26-29.

A postmortem will determine the cause of death, the coastguard said.