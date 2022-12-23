‘Devastating’ cyberattack threat concerns energy supplier Alpiq

Alpiq CEO Antje Kanngiesser has a list of concerns regarding Swiss energy security. © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

One of Switzerland’s largest energy companies, Alpiq, has outlined a range of threats to future power supply, including cyberattacks, life without Russian gas and Swiss exclusion from the European Union’s future energy market.

December 23, 2022

Alpiq CEO Antje Kanngiesser warned that Swiss energy supply could face serious future disruptions in an interview with the Tages Anzeiger newspaper on Friday.

Despite training staff and beefing up its infrastructure to cope with cyberattacks, Kanngiesser stated that 100% security can never be guaranteed.

“When a system is already running at full capacity, it is the perfect target for attackers,” she said. “A cyberattack on energy companies or power plants could have devastating consequences in the current situation.”

Kanngiesser also warned that energy concerns could be elevated to even higher levels next winter if Russia cuts off gas to Europe completely.

This is because Switzerland’s largest gas supplier, Germany, is dependent on Russian gas and Switzerland has no large-scale gas storage facilities.

Sour Swiss-EU relations

Another pressing issue is negotiating Swiss participation in the EU’s internal electricity market, which is due to come online by the end of 2025.

Swiss-EU relations have reached a low point over bilateral relations, raising the serious prospect that Switzerland will not be invited to participate in the new market.

“When it comes to energy, Europe is increasingly organising itself without Switzerland,” Kanngiesser said. “Switzerland is in danger of being decoupled from European energy trading.”

“If that happens, then electricity shortages in Switzerland will be a reality from 2026.”

Kanngiesser advised the Swiss population to become more mindful of energy consumption and for households to make as many savings as possible.

