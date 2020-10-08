Coca Cola to cut almost one in five jobs in Switzerland

The cuts will primarily affect the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Bruettisellen near Zurich. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Coca-Cola HBS Schweiz plans to eliminate 120 jobs over the next few months.

This content was published on October 8, 2020 - 09:06

SDA-Keystone/ac

In a statement released on Wednesday, the company blamed the move on falling profits as a result of changes in consumer habits for some time now. The beverage giant’s Swiss arm emphasised that the pandemic has further accelerated these changes, making it necessary to take action.

The company stated that it currently employs around 650 staff at its two production sites in Dietlikon and Vals. The cuts will primarily affect the headquarters in Brüttisellen, on the outskirts of Zurich, and unprofitable business areas.

Coca-Cola HBS Schweiz added that a social plan will be put in place, with the aim of finding acceptable solutions for each of the employees concerned.