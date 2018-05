Copyright

Taking the pulse of democracy around the globe Urs Geiser May 24, 2018 - 11:00 Bruno Kaufmann, a Swiss-Swedish author, has been on a tour across four continents to explore the state of modern democracy. On his travels, he met democracy activists, independence campaigners, local journalists, Buddhist monks, Swiss expatriates and high-ranking politicians; in his bag always a copy of the Global Passport to Modern Direct Democracy. Retrace his 200-day voyage by clicking on some of the 20 stops.