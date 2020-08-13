Family appeals for release of Swiss held in Belarus prison

Hundreds were arrested in protests following the presidential election in Belarus over the weekend. Keystone / Tatyana Zenkovich

The family of Swiss wrestler Tanguy Darbellay has confirmed that he was arrested during protests that erupted following the presidential election in Belarus last weekend. They are now pleading for his release.

This content was published on August 13, 2020 - 10:20

SRF/RTS/jdp

Swiss public television, RTS, spoke with Darbellay’s father who said that images and videos shot in the prison allowed the family to identify the athlete and confirm his identity.

The ministry said it is treating the case as highly urgent, and is in contact with Belarussian authorities. However, as of Wednesday, the Swiss embassy in Minsk had not been able to arrange a visit to the Swiss national, according to RTS.

Darbellay, from canton Valais, moved to Minsk in Autumn 2019 to pursue his passion for wrestling. He speaks the language and is well integrated in the city, according to the father. The 21-year-old is part of the Swiss national wrestling team and won the title of national champion in the 80-kilogram weight class in May 2019.

The Russia correspondent with Swiss public television SRF, Luzia Tschirky, spoke with Russian journalist Anton Starkow, who was also arrested and held in the same cell as Darbellay. Starkow was released after about 20 hours.

Darbellay was reportedly arrested on the third day of protests while returning home. Starkow said the Swiss was not involved in the protests but simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

He is being held in a cell with other foreigners, which is said to have better conditions.

The Swiss foreign ministry has criticised the official police reaction in Belarus following protests which erupted in response to Sunday’s presidential election.

According to reports, police arrested thousands of protestors and used stun grenades and rubber bullets leaving hundreds injured and at least two dead.