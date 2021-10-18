Geldcast Update: Candidates for the SNB governing board

swissinfo.ch

A new discussion has flared up around the Swiss National Bank (SNB): Who will eventually succeed the current SNB president Thomas Jordan?

This content was published on October 18, 2021 - 15:33

Fabio Canetg More from this author

The reason for the debate is Jordan’s long tenure: next year he will become the longest-serving chairman of the SNB since 1939. Then only Gottlieb Bachmann will have been at the helm of the SNB longer than Jordan. Bachmann was SNB president in the 1920s.

Reason enough to think about possible successors. Who could be elected to the SNB governing board in the event of Jordan’s resignation? And how well connected are these people on the international stage? Find out all this and more in the latest Geldcast update.

The SWI swissinfo.ch Geldcast Author Fabio Canetg completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch. He hosts the monetary policy podcast "Geldcast". End of insertion