Hardly any other policy area is as strongly influenced by research as monetary policy. But how openly central banks talk about the latest research results varies greatly. This is exemplified by last week’s research conference at the European Central Bank (ECB).

This content was published on October 11, 2021 - 12:01

Fabio Canetg

How do the central banks’ research conferences differ? One important difference is transparency: the ECB allows everyone to listen in on the debates, while the Swiss monetary policy elite always discuss behind closed doors. Why is that? And what are the reasons for maintaining a certain degree of non-transparency? Find out this and more in the latest Geldcast update.

From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy – the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance. Clear and entertaining for everyone who wants to stay up to date. The podcast is hosted by monetary economist and business journalist Fabio CanetgExternal link.

The SWI swissinfo.ch Geldcast Author Fabio Canetg completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch. He hosts the monetary policy podcast "Geldcast". End of insertion