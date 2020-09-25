Government expects CHF2.5 billion deficit for 2021 

There are more measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis, including more money to support public transport. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

The Swiss government expects a budget deficit of CHF 2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) next year, owing to more measures to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Government and parliament have in recent weeks approved additional measures likely to cost Switzerland CHF1.4 billion next year, says a cabinet press release on Friday. It says that “given the continuing restrictions and the still uncertain outlook, further support measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic are planned for 2021”.

These include support for public transport (CHF514 million), loss of earnings compensation (CHF490 million) and financial assistance to the cultural sector (CHF130 million), as well as CHF250 million for re-capitalisation of Swiss air traffic controller Skyguide.

Budgeted expenditure for 2021 is now CHF78.3 billion, up 3.9% compared with the 2020 budget, which is due “almost exclusively to COVID-19-related expenditure”.

Despite the expected deficit, the government says that “the requirements of the debt brake would be met”.

