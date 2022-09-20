Inside Geneva: what is the ITU and why does it matter?

In this podcast episode, host Imogen Foulkes explores the most important United Nations agency most of us have never heard of.

This content was published on September 20, 2022 - 10:00

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Malcolm Johnson, deputy secretary general of the ITU: "Telephony, radio and TV broadcasting, satellite communications and the internet, they wouldn’t have developed."



So what has the International Telecommunications Union ever done for us?



Fiona Alexander, IT expert: "If you’re a beneficiary of any modern-day communications network, you have benefitted from something that the ITU has done.’"

And why are Russia and the United States competing to lead it?



Simon Manley, UK ambassador to the UN in Geneva: "We want to see an internet that is open, peaceful and secure, and which enables the sharing of knowledge, the sharing of ideas."



Can different countries really unite around best standards for the internet? And can they work together to bridge the digital divide?



Fiona Alexander, IT expert: "Every member state has a different perspective on what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate online."

