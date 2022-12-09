New retirement age for women to go into effect in 2025

The retirement age increase will happen in four stages from 2025 to 2028. Christof Schuerpf

The government has announced that the higher retirement age for women will only start going into effect in 2025.

This content was published on December 9, 2022 - 12:51

Keystone-SDA/jdp

In its meeting on Friday, the Federal Council agreedExternal link on the timeline for the implementation of the pension scheme reform that was approved by voters in September. This includes raising the retirement age for women to 65 from 64. This will be done in four stages starting with women born in 1961. By 2028, the retirement age will be 65 for everyone.

A value added tax increase, also approved in the September vote, will go into effect as of January 1, 2024. This includes an increase from 7.7% to 8.1% for the standard value added tax. This is expected to help pay for pensions and make the system financially sustainable as the Swiss population ages.

On September 25, 2022, about 50.6% of voters came out in favour of raising women's retirement age to 65 from 64 while 55.1% endorsed an increase in value added tax. This is considered an important part of ensuring pensions for the next generation amid rising life expectancy, creating more demands on the system.

Final consultation on the planned adjustments is underway until March 24, 2023.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative