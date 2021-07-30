Online sales continue their Covid climb in Switzerland
Fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, online commerce in Switzerland has continued to grow steadily in the first six months of the year.This content was published on July 30, 2021 - 15:16
Teleshopping grew by 15% in the first half of 2021 after already gaining 30% in 2020, says a report published on Friday by the commerce.swiss umbrella organisation. Its 380 or so members now account for CHF10 billion ($11 billion) of mail-order sales as well as in-store sales.
“Furniture and decoration” (+35%) and “sport” (+27%) showed the strongest performance, while the “multimedia/computer” and “fashion” sectors grew by 13%.
For 2021 as a whole, the report’s authors expect that the easing of constraints on in-store trade will mean less online growth than last year. But they still expect online retail trade to grow by a further 5% to 8%.
