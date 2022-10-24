Public transport will not cost more in 2023

Buying a train ticket with a bicycle will become easier; getting the bike onto the train won't Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Ticket prices for Swiss public transport will remain stable for 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Only “a few tourist businesses” are planning to adjust their fares for next year, says the SwissPass Alliance.

This content was published on October 24, 2022 - 17:19

Keystone-SDA/ts

In addition, from December 11, when the new Swiss Federal Railways timetable comes into effect, there will be a customer group specific to bicycles and dogs, which will allow “simplified” ticket purchasing.

SwissPass explained it would be possible to select whether you are travelling with a bike or a dog during the purchase process, and the sales system would issue the ticket at the best price.

Only the connections that allow you to load your bike will be indicated. There will also be more of these connections.

The Dog PassExternal link introduced last December will also be available as a monthly subscription.

SwissPass said the RailPlusExternal link discount card, which gave a 15% discount on tickets to many European countries, would be discontinued. The card has continually lost its appeal because of Supersaver Tickets, with which it was not compatible.

