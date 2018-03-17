The body of one person has been found following the avalanche that swept four people away on Friday afternoon.
The body was found overnight, but the identity of the victim is not yet known.
The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Vallon d'Arbi external linkregion near to Riddes in canton Valais. This is situated near to the popular Verbiers ski resort in the French-speaking part of southwest Switzerland.
Valais cantonal police said on Saturday that the three missing are two French people and one Swiss from canton Vaud. A spokesman said that after so many hours buried under snow, it was unlikely that any of the four would be found alive.
The search operation continued overnight. It was temporarily suspended on Saturday morning owing to bad weather, but then resumed.
The avalanche covered a distance of about 400 metres, starting at an altitude of about 2,200 metres. One person managed to avoid being swept away and two managed to extract themselves.
The search party has so far included members of Air Glacier, Air Zermatt, police and dogs with handlers.
Switzerland has experienced unusually high levels of snow this winter, which has raised avalanche warnings to the maximum alert in several areas.
Earlier this year, thousands of tourists were cut off in the popular resort of Zermatt as the risk of avalanches twice forced the authorities to close of rail and road links. The resorts of Saas-Fee and Andermatt were also snowed in for a period.
Avalanches have also claimed lives in the Swiss Alps this winter.
