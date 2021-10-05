Second Swiss central bank governor to have heart surgery

The SNB says Fritz Zurbrügg's cardiac procedure has been planned for some time. Keystone / Marcel Bieri

Swiss National Bank (SNB) vice-chairman Fritz Zurbrügg is due to undergo planned heart surgery this week, the central bank has announced. This follows a cardiac procedure performed on chairman Thomas Jordan in August.

The SNB said on Tuesday that Zurbrügg, one of three core governors of a board that determines Swiss interest rates and monetary policy, is expected to return to duties after an unspecified period of recuperation.

Jordan, the most senior SNB governor, has already recovered from his surgery and played a full part in the latest quarterly review of monetary policy.

Zurbrügg, 61, has performed the role of SNB vice-chairman since 2015 and heads up the central bank’s “Department II” which looks at financial stability and monitors risk in the Swiss financial system.

Last month, the SNB kept interest rates in negative territory and is due to announce its next monetary policy review in December.