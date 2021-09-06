Swiss children and teens engage in more sports and exercise 

© Keystone / Christian Beutler

Swiss children and adolescents have significantly stepped up their physical activities between 2014 and early 2020, according to a government study.

The Swiss Sport 2020 study also found the gender gap has narrowed and that the urban-rural divide widened when it comes to people practicing sport.

The findings were presented to reporters on Monday at a press conference attended by Sports Minister Viola Amherd.

The study is based on data collected from 3,400 young people aged 10 to 19. Among its findings for this age group: young adolescents (age 10-14) are more active than older teens (age 15-19).

Sports clubs and school activities

The share of children and adolescents who do not participate in any sport decreased during the period under review to 12% among children and 18% among adolescents, compared to 14% and 20% respectively in 2014.

The report points to the importance of school sport activities, sport camps and sports club as a driver of regular exercise among school age children.

Two thirds of children between the ages of 10 and 14 do sport at least once a week. Most 15 to 19-year-olds (78%) also practice sports in informal settings.

The study notes socio-economic factors also influence participation in sports: the higher the education and the income of the parents, the higher the sports activity level of their children.

The Swiss government has taken a series of measures to promote the uptake of sports by children and adolescents – including financial support for voluntary school sport.

The Sport Switzerland 2020 study examined sports habits and interests across the Swiss population. It was conducted by the Swiss Sports Observatory on behalf of the Federal Office of Sports (FOSPO).