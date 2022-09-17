Switzerland and the US plan annual talks
Switzerland and the United States want to continue their strategic partnership in the form of an annual dialogue, according to memorandum of understanding signed to this effect in Washington on Friday.This content was published on September 17, 2022 - 11:16
This declaration of intent represents a "significant milestone" with one of Switzerland's main partners in many areas, according to Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu. She met on Friday with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman.
"We value our Swiss partners and will continue to work together closely to advance shared interests bilaterally and on global issues," Sherman tweeted.
The two diplomats discussed the geopolitical situation, the war in Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries, according to Switzerland's foreign ministry.
During the first meeting of this type, held last October in Bern, the two countries committed to boosting joint cooperation international forums, in addition to strengthening bilateral relations. On Friday, the two delegations also discussed Switzerland's protective power mandate for the United States in Iran.
The envoys also exchanged views on global challenges such as the fight against global warming and the promotion of democracy and international law. Finally, Switzerland also presented the preparations for its non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the period 2023-2024.
