Switzerland faces record-breaking, balmy New Year's Eve and Day





This content was published on December 31, 2022 - 15:00

When it comes to the weather, 2022 is ending on a high note in Switzerland. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Spring-like temperatures mean Switzerland is marking its warmest turn of the year since measurements began.

New Year’s Eve saw temperatures rise to 20°C in canton Jura. That is 3.7°C more than in 1961, when the warmest New Year's day since measurements began was recorded.

As the weather service Meteonews announced on Saturday, New Year's Eve 2022 in Delsberg, the Jura cantonal capital, also caused the second highest temperature ever measured in December. The small town experienced 23.6 °C in 1989.

Temperatures that are high for the time of year were also measured on Saturday in in Basel-Binningen (16.7 °), St. Gallen (15.1°C) and Adelboden BE (15.5°C).

The weather service had already warned of possible high temperature records on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in several parts of Switzerland. It blames warm air from the subtropics for the unseasonably warm weather.

Articles in this story Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative