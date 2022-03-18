Switzerland will participate in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The government has set aside a budget of CHF17.6 million ($18.8 million) to host a Swiss Pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Japan.

The decision to take part was made last Saturday and was announced on Friday along with the budget. It still needs to be approved by parliament. Of the CHF17.6 million budgeted, sponsors are expected to chip in CHF4.4 million. For comparison, Switzerland spent CHF15 million on the 2020 World Expo in Dubai that concluded this month after being postponed due to pandemic.

The Osaka World Expo will take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The theme for the event is "Designing future society for our lives". Osaka is expected to welcome some 150 participating countries and 28 million visitors.

The Swiss Pavilion will show how Switzerland's innovative strength contributes to prosperity and sustainable development, the government said in a statementExternal link. It will focus on various topics such as health, food, sustainability, climate, energy, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Swiss participation is also being sold as an opportunity for various players in the fields of education, research, innovation and the economy to revive their international networks after the pandemic.

