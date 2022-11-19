Two out of three Swiss resorts raise ski-pass prices

Skiers in Zermatt will be forking out 5% more for day passes compared to last winter. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Some ski lift companies are charging up to 15% more for passes this winter as high energy prices bite, a survey by CH Media shows.

Out of 16 destinations surveyed, roughly two out of three will be charging more for ski passes than last winter, the newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende reported. The resorts that have hiked their prices the most are in the Lower Engadine, eastern Switzerland. In Scuol, for example, the increase is most marked for day passes.

Differences are more difficult to track among ski resorts that rely on a dynamic-price system, where prices fluctuate based on demand. The exception is Zermatt, which is raising its price for a day pass to a minimum of CHF83 ($84), or 5% more than last winter.

In other places, small price increases are hidden, says the newspaper. In Andermatt, in the heart of the Swiss Alps, a day pass costs CHF89. Those who buy a half-price subscription pay only CHF45 for the pass. The subscription, however, now costs more: CHF69 instead of CHF50 a year ago.

Best ski resort in the world

On Friday, the resort of Verbier in canton Valais was named best ski resort in the country at the World Ski Awards for the fourth time in the last five years. It also picked up the prize for “World’s Best Ski Resort” for the second year in a row, beating out 24 other international nominees.

The World Ski Awards bills itself “the only global initiative to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in ski tourism."

