China’s Baidu Plans Robotaxi Expansion to Europe and Turkey

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Baidu Inc. is planning to test and eventually launch autonomous ride-hailing service Apollo Go in Europe and Turkey, joining a growing number of Chinese self-driving technology companies in embarking on a global expansion.

The company is in talks with Swiss Post unit PostAuto to roll out a robotaxi service in Switzerland, according to a person familiar with the matter. Baidu plans to start testing in Switzerland by the end of this year, the person said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The Wall Street Journal first reported the plan on Wednesday.

Baidu’s Apollo Go is one of a handful of Chinese autonomous driving technology companies ramping up their international presence. US-listed WeRide Inc. was one of the first to go overseas, operating in more than 30 cities across 10 countries such as China, the UAE, France and Singapore.

Uber Technologies Inc. has partnerships with WeRide and two other Chinese companies, Pony.AI Inc. and Momenta Technology Co., with plans to offer robotaxi services on the platform in markets such as the UAE and Europe.

In China, Apollo Go runs one of the largest fleets of robotaxis, operating in cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Wuhan. Its operation in Wuhan drew complaints from residents and taxi drivers concerned that the self-driving cars were taking over their jobs.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.