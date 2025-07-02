Swiss nuclear power plant shuts down reactor due to the heat

The Beznau nuclear power plant in the canton of Aargau has been partially disconnected from the grid due to the heat. One of the two reactors has been shut down, and the second unit is still running at an output of 50%.

The reason for the shutdown of one reactor unit on Tuesday is the high water temperature of the River Aare, as announced by the operator Axpo on Wednesday. The output of the two water-cooled reactors was already reduced by half last Sunday.

Until now, the Aare at the site of the nuclear power plant near Döttingen was still below 25 degrees, according to the press release. Axpo is complying with federal directives by throttling its nuclear power plant. The measure is intended to protect the flora and fauna in the river from excessive pollution.

The order from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) was issued in the wake of the 2018 summer heatwave. The fact that the Beznau nuclear power plant has to reduce its output is due to its design.

Unlike the plants in Gösgen and Leibstadt, it does not have a cooling tower. Instead, the heat that cannot be used to generate electricity is cooled with water that is taken from the River Aare and later released slightly warmed up.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

