Fresh snow and storms trigger Swiss avalanches

The avalanche threat in Switzerland is at critical level, according to the Swiss Federal Institute for Snow Research (WSL). Large-scale spontaneous avalanches are likely to occur north of the Alps and in the southwestern canton of Valais.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La neige fraîche et la tempête provoquent des avalanches spontanées Original Read more: La neige fraîche et la tempête provoquent des avalanches spontanées

According to the latest WSL bulletin, a large number of avalanches could occur, particularly in Alpine winter sports resorts. Snow conditions are dangerous away from safe slopes. Some exposed traffic routes are also at risk.

The fresh snow and the storm have led to the formation of numerous drifts north of the Alps and in Valais. In fresh snow and drifts, avalanches can be easily triggered or even occur spontaneously, says the bulletin. If deeper layers of snow are swept away, avalanches can reach considerable size.

Major avalanches are expected mainly on the northern ridge of the Alps and in Valais. On Monday morning, an avalanche already occurred near Goppenstein, causing disruption to rail traffic on the line between Brig and Frutigen.

Around 50 residents at the Valais municipality of Orsières had to evacuate the area due to severe weather and strong winds.

Medium to large avalanches could also occur in cantons Graubünden and Ticino.

On Sunday night, the snowfall limit rose to around 1,000 metres on Monday. It is still snowing heavily north of the Alps and in the Valais. There was a little less snow in Ticino. Winds are moderate to stormy.

Critical avalanche situation

The Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) predicts that the avalanche danger will continue to increase on Tuesday. Danger level 4 (high) is expected to extend across the whole of the canton of Graubünden.

To the north of the Alps and in Valais, large avalanches should still be possible on Tuesday. Medium to large avalanches could occur in Graubünden.

According to the bulletin, the precipitation is expected to diminish on Tuesday evening. The avalanche danger is therefore expected to diminish somewhat on Wednesday, but will remain high.

