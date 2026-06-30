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Climate adaptation

Rare combination of weather events caused Swiss heatwave

The June heatwave was a rare event even in today’s climate
The June heatwave was a rare event even in today’s climate Keystone-SDA

Extreme heatwaves, such as the past few days, remain a rarity in Switzerland despite climate change, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss).

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Rare combination of weather events caused Swiss heatwave
Listening: Rare combination of weather events caused Swiss heatwave
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Keystone-SDA

A heatwave of the same or greater intensity occurs less than once every 25 years at this time of year, MeteoSwiss said on Tuesday.

Despite the significant influence of global warming, a high-pressure weather system over Europe was also responsible for the heatwave.

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Climate adaptation

Why Europe is the fastest-warming continent

This content was published on Western Europe’s second record-shattering heat wave in a month aligns with a grim trend: for the past three decades, Europe has been warming faster than any other continent.

Read more: Why Europe is the fastest-warming continent

Such weather conditions combining with an already warmer climate remains a rare occurrence.

At the same time, climate change has made the heatwave significantly more likely and more intense, according to analysis by World Weather Attribution.

A comparable heatwave would have been practically impossible 50 years ago because it was around 3.5 degrees Celcius cooler back then.

According to MeteoSwiss, the heatwave illustrated “just how extreme a heatwave can be even with around 1.4 degrees of global warming”, the report continues.

As climate change progresses, Swiss climate scenarios suggest that heatwaves such as the one at the end of June 2026 are becoming more likely and could be even more extreme in the future.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR