In win for Indonesia islanders, Swiss court upholds climate action against Holcim
The Zug Cantonal Court has ruled in favour of a climate lawsuit against Holcim, marking a legal first in Switzerland. Residents of an Indonesian island are demanding compensation from the cement company, a significant reduction in CO2 emissions and participation in adaptation measures.
The court has recognised that the plaintiffs deserve legal protection as people whose livelihoods are affected by climate change, the aid organisation of the Swiss Protestant Reformed Church (HEKS) announced on Monday.
Four inhabitants of the island of Pari filed the lawsuit against Holcim. They argue that the flooding caused by climate change is threatening the livelihoods of the islanders.
Holcim plans to appeal the decision. At a hearing in September, the company rejected the plaintiffs’ claims, arguing it is affected by climate change to the same extent as the global population and that the case shows no concrete, legally protectable interest. Holcim added that it remains committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ds
