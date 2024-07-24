Climate activists block road to Zurich Airport

The activists were part of the Act Now! group, which is affiliated with Extinction Rebellion. Their aim was to “protest against a government that continues to fail to act in the face of the worsening climate crisis.” They were reported by the police and sent away.
More
More
Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights
This content was published on
The European Court of Human Rights says the Swiss authorities are responsible for not implementing efficient climate change policies and for violating the right to life of a group of elderly women.
There were also climate protests at other airports: in Germany, five activists from the group Last Generation glued themselves to a taxiway at Cologne-Bonn Airport, causing flight operations to be suspended while they were removed. Last Generation has announced that protests will take place at several airports around the world.
Translated from German by DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
No heat records in sight (yet) despite the ‘dog days’
This content was published on
The dog days—traditionally the hottest days of the year—began on Tuesday. However, the weather service Meteonews predicts that Switzerland is unlikely to see new temperature records in the near future.
What is your country doing to protect you from the impacts of climate change?
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Switzerland violated its citizens’ fundamental rights by not taking enough climate action. Do you think your right to a healthy environment is being respected?
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.