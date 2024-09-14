Cold front leads to record-low temperatures in Switzerland
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Cold front leads to record-low temperatures in Switzerland
Friday's cold front caused record temperatures and closed mountain passes. The snow line was between 1,200 and 1,500 metres on Saturday, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, or MeteoSwiss, reported.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Kaltfront führt zu gesperrten Pässen und Temperaturrekorden
Original
The Pragel Pass between the cantons of Glarus and Schwyz was closed early on Saturday morning, according to the website of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). The Klausen, Furka, Gotthard, Grimsel, Flüela, Susten and Nufenen passes, which were already closed on Friday due to snowfall, remained closed.
In Glarus, MeteoSwiss recorded a high of 7.8°C. The previous record for the first half of September was a high of 8.5°C. The value for Glarus is particularly astonishing. Just a week ago, this measuring station had recorded a new September high of 30.6°C.
MeteoSwiss also recorded the lowest maximum values ever measured in the first half of September in Meiringen and Interlaken in canton Bern, Altdorf in Uri, Engelberg in Obwalden and on the Jungfraujoch. On the Jungfraujoch, for example, the maximum temperature was -11.8°C. According to MeteoSwiss, the previous record was around one degree warmer.
Translated from German by DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.