One fifth of Swiss households heat with heat pumps Keystone-SDA

The proportion of heat pumps in Swiss households has increased fivefold since 2000. This is shown by the new building and housing statistics from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), which were published on Monday.

According to the FSO, 37% of buildings were heated with heating oil last year, 21% with a heat pump and 17% with gas. In addition, 12% were heated with wood and 8% with electricity.

The proportion of heat pumps has therefore increased fivefold since 2000, with a clear difference between older and newer buildings. Three quarters of buildings built in the last ten years already have a heat pump. One in four detached houses has one.

The FSO differentiates between heating buildings and households, writing that the situation is somewhat different at a household level. According to the report, just under two thirds of households used fossil fuels for heating last year (38% heating oil and 25% gas). In addition, 18% of households use a heat pump.

