Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Climate change

Switzerland targets 65% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035

Federal Council wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent by 2035
Federal Council wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent by 2035 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland targets 65% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035
Listening: Switzerland targets 65% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035

Switzerland has set an ambitious goal to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% by 2035, compared to 1990 levels.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Wednesday, the Swiss government gave the green light to this new target under the Paris Agreement.

Greenhouse gas emissions are set to be cut by an average of 59% between 2031 and 2035, compared to 1990 levels, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, announced on Wednesday. This target aligns with the Climate and Innovation Act’s reduction path and will be achieved mainly through domestic measures.

The Paris Agreement aims to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the statement added. It requires all countries to take concrete action to cut their greenhouse gas emissions.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR