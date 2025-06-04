The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Climate solutions

Canton Valais gives CHF10 million to Blatten after devastating landslide

Valais Council of State: 10 million for the people of Blatten
The reconstruction of infrastructure in the Lötschental is to be tackled quickly without bureaucratic hurdles, say Valais officials. Keystone-SDA
Canton Valais gives CHF10 million to Blatten after devastating landslide
Listening: Canton Valais gives CHF10 million to Blatten after devastating landslide

Canton Valais is releasing CHF10 million ($12.1 million) in emergency funds for the Swiss mountain village of Blatten, which was wiped out by a devastating glacier collapse last week. A strategy group is being set up to study the reconstruction of the village in the Lötschental valley.

Keystone-SDA

According to the Valais cantonal government, the group will comprise various departments: spatial development, natural hazards, economy, tourism and innovation, agriculture and the cantonal finance administration, among others.

The reconstruction of infrastructure in the Lötschental is to be tackled quickly without bureaucratic hurdles, President Mathias Reynard (Department of Health, Social Affairs and Culture) told reporters on Wednesday in Sion together with his government colleagues. Details on how the CHF10 million will be spent will be decided later.

Franz Ruppen (Department of Mobility, Spatial Development and the Environment) said that the government wanted to facilitate the rapid deployment of funds. For this reason, urgent intervention, evacuation and restoration work ordered or recognised by the state services would be declared to be in the public interest and considered urgent measures of top priority. This does not require the usual administrative and procurement procedures.

Keeping an eye on climate change

The “Blatten of the future” should also benefit from a concept that takes better account of climate change and its effects in the mountains. The government has decided to develop a long-term strategy, including a legal basis, for financing the consequences of climate change. This will be based on three pillars: prevention, anticipation and consequences.

>> Watch the collapse of the Birch Glacier above Blatten in southern Switzerland on May 28, 2025:

Stéphane Ganzer (Department of Security, Institutions and Sport) assured Blatten of financial support should the costs exceed the municipality’s means. Private individuals should also benefit. In this context, Ganzer referred to the Swiss fund for uninsurable natural hazards.

On a sound financial footing

According to Finance Director Franziska Biner, canton Valais is on a sound financial footing. Among other things, she mentioned the fiscal reserve totalling CHF186.9 million and the available equity capital of CHF96.5 million, which the canton can draw on if approved by the government.

In addition, there are various funds, such as that of Loterie Romande, to help those affected by uninsured damage. This fund contains CHF42 million, said Biner. This money is not only earmarked for Blatten but for all comparable situations.

Tourism and agriculture

Agriculture Minister Christoph Darbellay said that emergency aid was needed but also a perspective. And there is no life without economic activity. To this end, tourism, trade and agriculture must be supported. For example, the repayment of loans from affected businesses, such as the destroyed hotels, must be extended or a solution found to repay debts.

Darbellay also pointed out that around 72 hectares of agricultural land in Blatten had completely disappeared. A further 100 hectares are indirectly affected because they are no longer accessible. However, the farmers need space for their livestock and fodder must be found for the next winter.

