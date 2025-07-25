Swiss citizens will be voting on restricting wind farm expansion

The forest protection initiative is calling for nature to be protected from the installation of wind turbines in woodland. For each wind turbine installed, the equivalent of a football pitch would have to be cleared. “Cutting down green spaces to protect the climate is absolute nonsense,” criticises the initiative committee.
The second initiative calls for all residents affected by the construction of wind turbines to be given the opportunity to express their views democratically. In this way, the population will have the right to defend its well-being and quality of life, says the committee.
Why do wind turbines windup so many emotions?
Ahead of the vote on the Energy Act, wind turbines are the subject of heated debate in Switzerland.
